Asian markets climb on momentum from upbeat US jobs report

A man talks on the phone as he walks by an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Shares rose in Asia in early Monday trading after last week's report of strong gains in U.S. payrolls. Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.6 percent as the yen slipped slightly against the U.S. dollar. Sherry Zheng AP Photo