Business

Officer treated after detector warns of fumes in cruiser

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 11:38 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A Providence police officer is home recovering after being taken to the hospital when a newly installed detector warned him of a carbon monoxide buildup in his cruiser.

Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi tells WPRI-TV (http://bit.ly/2wyG1gD ) the officer felt dizzy Saturday before he went to the hospital. Verdi said low levels of carbon monoxide were found in his blood.

The detectors were installed in June after reports of carbon monoxide leaks in some SUVs manufactured by Ford for police use.

The auto company says leaks may be caused by holes drilled by police departments to add extra equipment. But the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has said its investigation suggests the vehicles are experiencing exhaust manifold cracks that are hard to detect and may explain exhaust odors.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video