Business

No injuries reported in South Carolina train derailment

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 11:41 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A dozen freight cars derailed in South Carolina, damaging the track and delaying a nearby passenger train.

Multiple media outlets report the derailment happened early Saturday near Lugoff northeast of Columbia. No injuries were reported, but a warehouse was damaged.

WIS-TV reports authorities believe a bulldozer parked near the track caused the derailment. Diesel fuel spilled from a derailed locomotive, but cleanup crews contained it.

Authorities considered evacuating nearby homes but decided there was no need. Lugoff Fire Battalion Chief Chris Spitzer said authorities were concerned about two tankers on the train but determined they weren't leaking. CSX didn't immediately respond an email asking what the train was carrying.

Lugoff Fire Chief Dennis Ray said in an email that repairs should allow the section of track to reopen Monday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video