Business

Michigan participating in public safety broadband network

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 6:57 AM

LANSING, Mich.

Michigan is opting into a national public safety broadband network.

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley recently signed a letter for Michigan to participate in the First Responder Network Authority, known as FirstNet.

FirstNet, in partnership with AT&T, will build, operate and maintain a secure wireless broadband communications network for Michigan's public safety community at no cost to the state for the next 25 years. It's expected to boost broadband access in rural areas.

Calley's office says the decision to join FirstNet was reached after three years of discussions with public safety officials throughout Michigan.

FirstNet was created in 2012. It followed a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission that a dedicated nationwide broadband network be created to help public safety agencies communicate during large-scale emergencies.

___

Online:

http://www.firstnet.gov

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video