Business

Technical fault spoils Germany's 1st use of video assistance

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 4:59 AM

BERLIN

German football's first competitive use of video assistance failed due to a technical fault Saturday when a debatable goal was awarded in the Supercup between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Robert Lewandowski scored for Bayern to level the game 1-1 but the goal may have been offside following Sebastian Rudy's ball over the Dortmund defense. Referee Felix Zwayer consulted video official Tobias Stieler, who had to make a decision without all the technical tools he should have had at his disposal.

The German football league and federation say in a joint statement that "the calibrated lines, which are normally available and support the video assistant in offside decisions, were not yet available due to technical problems."

The goal was awarded. The game ended 2-2 after normal time and Bayern won 5-4 on penalties.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video