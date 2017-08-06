No happy-ever-after: bridal gown retailer dashed dreams

The stunning collapse of Alfred Angelo Bridal last month dashed the dreams of thousands of brides.
The Sun-Sentinel interviewed people who raced to save the Florida company in its final days, and paint a picture of a once-storied business that failed to change with the times.
The Delray Beach based company was one of the nation's largest wedding dress retailers.
Under the Alfred Angelo system, brides visited the stores to try on sample wedding dresses. If they liked the look and the feel, they put a deposit on the dress and it was ordered, usually from China.
Industry experts say brides want gowns more quickly than they did in years past and may not be spending as much as the members of past generations..
