Business

Army Corps of Engineers worker charged in deputy's death

The Associated Press

August 05, 2017 11:47 AM

ANDERSON, S.C.

An employee for the Army Corps of Engineers is charged in the death of a South Carolina sheriff's deputy who drowned during a training exercise.

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources told local media outlets that 37-year-old Joseph Jess Fleming of Pendleton was arrested Friday and charged with reckless homicide by boat. He was released from jail on a $25,000 personal-recognizance bond. It's not known if he has an attorney.

Department spokesman Robert McCullough said Fleming, a park ranger on Lake Hartwell, was operating a boat during the training on Lake Hartwell on June 1.

Fleming, Anderson County Sheriff's Deputy Devin Hodges and a fellow deputy were thrown from the boat. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore says Hodges drowned when his lifejacket got caught on a propeller, pinning him underwater.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video