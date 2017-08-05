Wyoming raises court fees for courtroom technology updates

An increase in court automation fees approved by the state Legislature aims to provide Wyoming courtrooms with adequate technology.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports (http://bit.ly/2vCtV9J ) people using Wyoming courts since July 1 have had to pay $15 more in automation fees than they did before. The fees are for filing probate and civil matters in district court, filing civil matters in circuit court and filing petitions in the state Supreme Court.
People also have to pay $25 instead of $20 if they have been found guilty in a criminal case or are placed on probation.
State agencies that are parties in a legal proceeding are exempt until July 2018.
Wyoming Court Administrator Lily Sharpe says the money will primarily help update audio and visual systems in 69 courtrooms across the state.
