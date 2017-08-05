Business

Border commission awards more than $2.2M for New Hampshire

The Associated Press

August 05, 2017 10:19 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

The Northern Border Regional Commission has awarded more than $2.2 million in federal funds to 13 development projects across New Hampshire.

The projects range from a septic wastewater treatment station in Whitefield to parking in Lancaster to improve access to an island nature area.

The New Hampshire congressional delegation on Friday announced the funding, made available after Congress secured a $5 million increase in funding.

The border commission is a federal-state partnership.

Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster says the program has created jobs while improving rural infrastructure projects. All told, the commission awarded more than $8 million in grants to projects throughout New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont and New York.

