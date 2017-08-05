Business

Nearly 100 to be laid off from Hagerstown Citigroup office

The Associated Press

August 05, 2017 8:37 AM

HAGERSTOWN, Md.

Nearly 100 workers are being laid off at a Citigroup operations center north of Hagerstown.

The Herald-Mail reports (http://bit.ly/2wuVxKg ) that 64 office jobs and 30 home-based jobs are being eliminated. There will still be about 1,800 people employed at the facility.

The layoffs follow several hundred layoffs at the site in 2014.

A Citi spokesman said the cuts are necessary to "align staffing with current business needs."

Aug. 19 will be the workers' last day. The newspaper reports that affected workers will receive two months of pay while they seek other work, plus possible severance pay.

