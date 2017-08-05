$17 million loan funds construction of public safety center

A $17 million loan will fund the construction of a regional public safety training center in southeast Alabama.
The Dothan Eagle reports the city of Dothan is expected to enter into a $17 million loan agreement for the construction of the new Dothan Regional Public Safety Center. The loan is expected to be paid fully with private money.
The Dothan City Commission agreed in March to pursue the loan along with the city paying $100,000 per year toward the loan payment for the first 10 years. The Wiregrass Foundation assuming the remaining cost.
The center will be located on 23 acres of city-owned property. It's expected to be completed by summer 2019.
The total coast of the facility when fully supplied is $22 million. The facility will be a complex of buildings and other training areas designed to provide training for local police and fire departments.
The city has agreed to provide the land for the center, advertise for bids after final plans have been drawn, award the construction bid in consultation with the Wiregrass Foundation, budget an amount necessary to maintain the facility (about $130,000 annually) and staff the center.
The $17 million is considered city debt for accounting purposes and will count against the city's debt.
