US DOT funding in place for US 2 bridge between NH, Vermont

Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire say federal funding is in place to build a new U.S. 2 bridge between New Hampshire and Vermont.
They say the New Hampshire Department of Transportation will receive $5 million in federal funding to replace the Rogers' Rangers Bridge, which was built in 1950.
The funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation will accelerate construction and allow New Hampshire and Vermont to move ahead with the project.
Shaheen said improving the state's infrastructure is critical for job creation, economic growth and public safety. Hassan has been advocating for the project since she was governor. She said a strong, modern transportation infrastructure is critical to New Hampshire's future.
Comments