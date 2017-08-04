Business

EU slaps sanctions on 3 Russians, firms over Crimea turbines

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 8:48 AM

BRUSSELS

The European Union has slapped sanctions on three Russians including top energy officials and three companies accused of involvement in the transfer of gas turbines to Crimea.

The EU imposed sanctions on Russia three years ago after it annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, and refuses to recognize Moscow's authority there.

It said in a statement Friday that the turbines were sold to Russia by German electricity giant Siemens for use on Russian territory. Moving them to Crimea breaches conditions of sale.

Among the Russians are a vice minister for energy and an Energy Ministry head of department.

The EU measures involve a freeze on their assets and travel bans. The move means that a total of 153 people and 40 entities like companies have been sanctioned over Russia's destabilization of Ukraine.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video