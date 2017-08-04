Business

Obamas head to Vineyard as Trump decamps for Jersey

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 8:36 AM

CHILMARK, Mass.

The Obamas are taking their annual summer vacation on Martha's Vineyard, this time as private citizens.

Former President Barack Obama and his family are heading to the Massachusetts resort island this weekend. Martha's Vineyard Airport manager Ann Richart confirmed the visit, but she and other local officials declined to get into specifics.

The family spent seven of their eight summers while Obama was in office on the island and were Vineyard regulars long before that.

Their island visits tend to be low-key. They're typically seen riding bicycles, venturing into town for ice cream or visiting longtime friends. The former president is also known to play golf often.

Obama's successor, President Donald Trump, also is starting his vacation, spending 17 days in New Jersey starting Friday.

