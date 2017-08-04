Business

Driver dies in crash causing Pennsylvania pool store fire

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 7:15 PM

QUAKERTOWN, Pa.

State police say a driver may have fallen asleep before crashing into a Pennsylvania swimming pool business, causing a fire there.

Troopers have yet to release the name of the driver killed in the crash about 1:45 a.m. Friday in Springfield Township, near Quakertown.

The crash on Route 309 caused a fire at Pool Pros. Firefighting efforts were complicated by chemicals kept at the business, and the highway was closed for about four hours while crews dealt with the fire.

Police say the driver was the only person in the car. They believe the driver may have fallen asleep because there's no evidence the car tried to stop before plowing into the business.

Bucks County coroner Dr. Joseph Campbell says an autopsy determined death was due to complications from chemical burns and fire. It has been ruled accidental.

