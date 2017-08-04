Carbon monoxide detectors now in Manchester Ford Explorers

The police department in Manchester, New Hampshire, is the latest to take action over concerns that carbon monoxide fumes from Ford Explorer patrol vehicles are seeping inside the SUVS, potentially sickening officers.
Police Chief Nick Willard says carbon monoxide detectors were installed Thursday in the 23 Ford Explorers in Manchester's fleet "until the ongoing issues are resolved by Ford."
Willard said the safety of officers is "paramount."
Several departments, including Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and the Vermont State Police, are inspecting their fleets or have installed carbon monoxide monitors in the vehicles. At least two departments in Texas and one in Massachusetts have gone further, pulling some or all their Ford Explorers off the road.
Ford Motor Co. has promised to repair the vehicles and investigate the cause.
