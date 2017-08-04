Business

2 charged with killing woman at family's blueberry farm

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 7:14 AM

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J.

Authorities say two people have been charged with killing a woman at her family's blueberry farm in New Jersey.

The Camden County prosecutor's office says 20-year-old Tyler Dralle, of Vineland, and a 17-year-old from New Castle, Delaware, were charged in the June 25 shooting of 45-year-old Deanna Scordo.

Scordo ran a rehabilitation company and lived on her family's blueberry farm in Winslow Township. Her father called police after the shooting to report two males wearing black hoods broke into the house and shot her during a robbery.

Dralle was arrested by the U.S. Marshals on Tuesday and the teenager was arrested Wednesday. The teen has not been identified.

Dralle was scheduled for a detention hearing Friday. It wasn't immediately known if he had an attorney to comment on his behalf.

