Brown County soybean crop damage being investigated

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 5:24 AM

ABERDEEN, S.D.

Some Brown County farmers are complaining to the state that their soybean crops have been damaged by a drifting herbicide.

South Dakota State University Extension specialist Gared Shaffer says the herbicide in question kills broad-leafed weeds but also can damage or kill legumes.

State Agriculture Department Agronomy Services Manager Tom Gere says the agency is investigating the crop damage, and whether chemicals have been applied incorrectly. The probe could take several more weeks.

The American News reports that even if there is evidence that dicamba herbicide drift damaged someone's crop, the state can do little to help the producer.

Crop insurance also wouldn't cover the damage. Farmer liability insurance might if the cause of the damage can be pinpointed.

