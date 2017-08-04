Business

Weekend closure of westbound I-10 planned in west Phoenix

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 1:16 AM

PHOENIX

State transportation officials say drivers traveling on westbound Interstate 10 in west Phoenix should expect delays during part of this weekend due to construction.

The Department of Transportation says westbound I-10 will be closed at 59th Avenue for construction crews to pour a concrete structure for a ramp to connect I-10 with the new Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway.

ADOT says drivers during the closure between 10 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday will exit at 59th Avenue and re-enter I-10 via the on-ramp but that there likely will be delays.

ADOT says drivers should consider alternate routes, such as the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway.

