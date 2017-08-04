FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington. Flynn is detailing previously undisclosed paid speaking engagements, business positions and income from the presidential transition that he left off his public financial disclosure. A person close to Flynn tells The Associated Press that the filing shows Flynn entered into a consulting agreement with the British parent company of data firm Cambridge Analytica, which aided the Trump campaign. The person says Flynn didn’t perform work or accept payment under the agreement. He terminated it after Trump’s election victory.
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington. Flynn is detailing previously undisclosed paid speaking engagements, business positions and income from the presidential transition that he left off his public financial disclosure. A person close to Flynn tells The Associated Press that the filing shows Flynn entered into a consulting agreement with the British parent company of data firm Cambridge Analytica, which aided the Trump campaign. The person says Flynn didn’t perform work or accept payment under the agreement. He terminated it after Trump’s election victory. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo

APNewsBreak: Flynn details tie to data firm, transition pay

By CHAD DAY and STEPHEN BRAUN Associated Press

August 04, 2017 1:04 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, is revealing a brief advisory role with a firm related to a data analysis company that aided the Trump campaign, The Associated Press has learned.

The disclosure of Flynn's link to Cambridge Analytica will come in an amended public financial filing in which the he also discloses income that includes payments from the Trump transition team, according to a person close to Flynn who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity to describe details of the filing made to the White House.

The amended disclosure shows that just before the end of the campaign, Flynn entered into a consulting agreement with SCL Group, a Virginia-based company related to Cambridge Analytica, the data mining and analysis firm that worked with Trump's campaign.

