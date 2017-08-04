Cars roll in as tourists return to NC islands after outage

The beach in Avon, N.C., on Hatteras Island is nearly empty, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Workers building the replacement Bonner Bridge over the Oregon Inlet accidentally severed two underground power lines on July 27, that led to the mandatory evacuation of vacationers at the height of the tourist season. Utility officials say they expect to restore power to two North Carolina islands by the weekend. The Virginian-Pilot via AP Steve Earley