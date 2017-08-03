Sea dispute, N. Korea, Muslim militants top ASEAN meetings

A North Korean flag flies with other flags of the ASEAN countries and its dialogue partners outside the Philippine International Convention Center, the venue for the Aug.2-8, 2017 50th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting, as a passenger plane flies above Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 in Manila, Philippines. A North Korean flag, center, flies with other flags of ASEAN, Association of Southeast Asian Nations, countries and its dialogue partners outside the Philippine International Convention Center, the venue for the Aug.2-8, 2017 50th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting, as a passenger plane flies above Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Manila, Philippines. Washington is seeking talks on how North Korea can be suspended from Asia's biggest security forum as part of a broader effort to isolate Pyongyang diplomatically and force it to end its missile tests and abandon its nuclear weapons program, U.S. and Philippine officials said. Bullit Marquez AP Photo