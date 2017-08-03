Business

Storm dumps more than an inch of rain in metro Phoenix area

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 5:45 PM

PHOENIX

A monsoon storm has dumped more than an inch of rain in many areas of metro Phoenix and also caused power outages.

Arizona Public Service Company officials say about 10,000 of its customers were without power around 5 p.m. Thursday and it may takes up to three hours for electricity to be restored.

Salt River Project says about 1,500 of its customers in Glendale lost power, but most outages were expected to be quickly fixed.

There were reports of downed power poles and electrical wires in northeast Phoenix near 36th Street and Shea Boulevard.

Some flight delays were reported at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as of 5:15 p.m. due to heavy rain and lightning in the area.

