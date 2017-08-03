Business

Retail gasoline prices in Texas, across nation up 5 cents

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 5:46 AM

COPPELL, Texas

Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country rose an average 5 cents per gallon this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.15 per gallon. Drivers across the U.S. are paying an average $2.33 per gallon.

The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.06 per gallon. Drivers in Dallas face the highest gasoline prices in Texas at an average $2.25 per gallon.

AAA market analysts say refinery maintenance, dropping inventory and booming demand will likely continue to push gas prices higher over the next few weeks.

