Business

Financing planned for 8 wastewater projects in West Virginia

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 11:48 PM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia officials say eight wastewater infrastructure projects across the state will share $45 million in financing from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund.

The low-interest loans for construction are intended to help protect and improve water quality in rivers, lakes and streams and help keep sewer rates more affordable.

Projects targeted for funding include $4 million for Belle to replace its treatment plant and upgrade its main pump station in Kanawha County.

Others are $3.4 million for Benwood, $3.4 million for the Central Boaz Public Service District, and $10.9 million for the Greater Harrison County district.

Also, $5.9 million for the Hancock County district; $2.6 million for the Harpers Ferry-Bolivar district, $1 million for the Montgomery Sanitary Board and $14 million for Oak Hill.

