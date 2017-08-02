Financing planned for 8 wastewater projects in West Virginia

West Virginia officials say eight wastewater infrastructure projects across the state will share $45 million in financing from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund.
The low-interest loans for construction are intended to help protect and improve water quality in rivers, lakes and streams and help keep sewer rates more affordable.
Projects targeted for funding include $4 million for Belle to replace its treatment plant and upgrade its main pump station in Kanawha County.
Others are $3.4 million for Benwood, $3.4 million for the Central Boaz Public Service District, and $10.9 million for the Greater Harrison County district.
Also, $5.9 million for the Hancock County district; $2.6 million for the Harpers Ferry-Bolivar district, $1 million for the Montgomery Sanitary Board and $14 million for Oak Hill.
