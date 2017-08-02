Town receives FEMA grant for firefighter staffing

A New Jersey town has been awarded nearly $1 million in federal grant funds for firefighters.
NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2hpMkAs ) Ewing Township has received a $971,469 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker made the announcement.
The effort is part of the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant program. Program funding ensures firefighters are hired and retained.
Ewing has three volunteer fire companies along with career township firefighters who provide extra coverage during the day. There were calls to hire more career firefighters after a 2015 fire destroyed a township home during a time when the career unit was off duty.
