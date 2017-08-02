Business

NiSource reports 2Q loss on hefty charge

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 5:35 AM

MERRILLVILLE, Ind.

NiSource Inc. on Wednesday reported it swung to a loss on the second quarter as results were weighed down by a hefty debt-related charge.

The Merrillville, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of $44.4 million, or 14 cents per share. Results include a charge of $111.5 million for the early extinguishment of higher-coupon long-term debt. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 10 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The energy holding company posted revenue of $990.7 million in the period.

NiSource raised its guidance because of the debt refinancing and now expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.17 to $1.20 per share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect $1.18 per share, on average.

NiSource shares have risen 19 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 11 percent.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NI

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video