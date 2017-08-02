Durkan takes early lead in primary to replace Seattle mayor

One man drops a ballot in a voting box as another waits as voters cast ballots to start choosing a new mayor, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Seattle. Voters were choosing from a field of 21 mayoral candidates and the top two vote-getters will advance to a November election. Ballots in the all-mail election had to be postmarked or dropped in ballot boxes by Tuesday and the finalists may not be known for several days if the race is close. Elaine Thompson AP Photo