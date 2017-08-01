Business

Indonesia lifts threat to ban encrypted app Telegram

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 1:13 AM

JAKARTA, Indonesia

Indonesia's information technology minister says the government will allow the encrypted messaging app Telegram to continue operating because it's taking steps to address "negative" content.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Rudiantara said Tuesday ahead of a meeting in Jakarta with Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov that "we have agreed to keep Telegram accessible."

The ministry earlier this month said it was preparing for the total closure of Telegram in Indonesia, where it has several million users, if it didn't develop procedures to block unlawful content including pro-Islamic State group discussion groups.

As a partial measure, it asked internet companies in the world's most populous Muslim nation to block access to 11 addresses offering the web version of Telegram.

