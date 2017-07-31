Business

Former building inspector gets probation in plea deal

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 11:30 PM

RAMAPO, N.Y.

The former chief building inspector for a lower Hudson Valley town accused of giving builders more than $100,000 worth of cut-rate fees won't serve jail time in a plea agreement.

The Journal News reports (http://lohud.us/2uPTGBT ) former Ramapo building inspector Anthony Mallia pleaded guilty to first-degree tampering with public records and official misconduct Monday. As part of a plea agreement, Mallia will serve five years' probation.

Mallia admitted to tampering with records between Jan. 2015 and Feb. 2016. Prosecutors say the ex-official undercharged contractors for building permits. Officials say Ramapo taxpayers lost $150,000 in the process.

Mallia resigned in July.

A judge decided the 53-year-old will not have to pay restitution. Investigators say they didn't find evidence that Mallia personally profited from the crimes.

Mallia will be sentenced Oct. 31.

