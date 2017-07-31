Thailand's former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra waves to supporters as she arrives at the Supreme Court to make her final statements in a trial on a charge of criminal negligence in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. Supporters of Yingluck are gathering outside a court in Bangkok where she is expected to defend her management of a rice subsidy Thailand's current military government says she grossly mishandled.
Business

Former Thai PM says she's innocent, asks for 'kindness'

By KAWEEWIT KAEWJINDA Associated Press

July 31, 2017 10:09 PM

BANGKOK

Former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra declared her innocence and asked for "kindness" from a court Tuesday during closing arguments in a criminal negligence trial that could land her in prison for 10 years.

The case centers around a rice subsidy that Thailand's current military government says she grossly mishandled. Yingluck's bank accounts were frozen after an administrative ruling held her responsible for about $1 billion in losses from the subsidy.

"I beg the court for kindness and please dismiss the charge," Yingluck said in her closing statement Tuesday, according to prepared remarks.

Yingluck's supporters believe she is being persecuted by opponents of her brother, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was ousted in a 2006 coup. Hundreds of supporters outside the packed court Tuesday shouted "Prime minister, fight, fight!"

She faces 10 years in prison if convicted.

Yingluck was banned from political office for five years after the National Assembly appointed by the military government impeached her.

Thaksin, a telecommunications mogul, was ousted after being accused of corruption and insulting the monarchy. His ouster set off sometimes-violent battles for power between his supporters and opponents.

He has been in self-imposed exile since 2008 to escape a prison sentence for corruption. Thaksin's supporters say the political establishment opposes him because his electoral popularity threatens their entrenched privileges.

