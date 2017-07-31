Business

Grain lower, livestock lower

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 6:53 AM

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept delivery was lower 6.40 cents at $4.7440 a bushel; Sept corn was down 5 cents at $3.6920 a bushel; Sept oats lost 5.20 cents at $2.85 a bushel while August soybeans lost 12.20 cents to $9.8840 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

August live cattle was .40 cent lower at $1.1250 a pound; August feeder cattle lost .75 cent at $1.4530 pound; August lean hogs was .43 cent lower at $.8098 a pound.

