Post office moving to former Sears store in Council Bluffs

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 3:56 AM

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa

Officials say the former Sears store in the Mall of the Bluffs will become the new home of the Council Bluffs Post Office.

The Daily Nonpareil reports that maintenance concerns at the current post office building are prompting the move.

The former Sears building site will offer the same services, including three retail windows, nearly 900 post office boxes and several parcel lockers. Carriers also will work from the new location.

Work on the new location is expected to be finished in late first quarter 2018.

