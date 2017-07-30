Business

Steelworkers, Goodyear reach tentative contract for 5 plants

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 9:42 AM

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.

The United Steelworkers and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. have reached a tentative contract agreement that covers about 7,000 workers at five plants.

Goodyear says the five-year agreement covers workers at plants in Fayetteville, North Carolina; Akron, Ohio; Danville, Virginia; Gadsen, Alabama; and Topeka, Kansas.

The agreement was reached late Saturday night, just before union officials said workers were ready to go on strike.

Goodyear officials said in a news release that they expect local unions to schedule ratification votes in the next few weeks.

Staff representative Ken Nettles of USW Local 959 in Fayetteville tells The Fayetteville Observer that workers don't yet know the terms of the tentative agreement.

Negotiations began June 13th and were held in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video