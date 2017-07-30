Business

Navy seeks tool to detect devastating mineral in concrete

By SUSAN HAIGH Associated Press

July 30, 2017 6:27 AM

HARTFORD, Conn.

The U.S. Navy is working to develop a new high-tech gadget that can quickly identify whether a debilitating iron sulfide mineral exists in concrete, the same problem that's plaguing thousands of Connecticut homeowners with crumbling foundations.

The Navy began last year seeking small businesses that could invent a device to quickly detect the substance pyrrhotite (PEER'-eh-tyt) in concrete. Three firms were recently selected.

U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, a Democrat whose districts includes many of the affected towns, says the Navy's efforts have been independent of the state's and the congressional delegation's efforts to help the homeowners. He says the Navy is a large consumer of concrete and wanted to make sure its structures are sound.

He says the device could be helpful in getting a better handle on Connecticut's problem.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video