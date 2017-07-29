Business

Remains of WWII soldier from Massachusetts are identified

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 1:28 PM

WILBRAHAM, Mass.

The Pentagon says it has identified the remains of a long-lost Massachusetts combat veteran killed at Pearl Harbor.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said the remains of Navy Yeoman 3rd Class Edmund T. Ryan were being returned to his family in Wilbraham, Massachusetts, for burial with full military honors.

Officials said burial is scheduled for Wednesday in Arlington National Cemetery.

Ryan was 21 and assigned to the USS Oklahoma when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941.

The Oklahoma also took multiple torpedo hits and quickly capsized. Ryan was among 429 crewmen who lost their lives.

Scientists used DNA analysis and dental records to identify the remains.

