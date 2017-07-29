School districts deadlocked as Labor Day nears

Several school districts appear deadlocked over wage negotiations as the school season nears.
The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2u7Hbhx ) that about 20 school districts have settled contracts while approximately 60 districts are at an impasse in negotiations.
Fact-finding doesn't take the place of negotiations but can be a way for both to reach a settlement.
Burlington and South Burlington school boards have rejected analysis from fact finders that have received support from some teachers unions.
A Burlington school board member said the analysis departed from economic realities while the teachers union said it provided a path toward settlement.
The Essex Westford school board and teachers' union declared an impasse Wednesday and agreed to work with a mediator. Also, Milton's school board and teachers' union have entered a fact finding process.
