School districts deadlocked as Labor Day nears

Associated Press

July 29, 2017 12:02 PM

Several school districts appear deadlocked over wage negotiations as the school season nears.

The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2u7Hbhx ) that about 20 school districts have settled contracts while approximately 60 districts are at an impasse in negotiations.

Fact-finding doesn't take the place of negotiations but can be a way for both to reach a settlement.

Burlington and South Burlington school boards have rejected analysis from fact finders that have received support from some teachers unions.

A Burlington school board member said the analysis departed from economic realities while the teachers union said it provided a path toward settlement.

The Essex Westford school board and teachers' union declared an impasse Wednesday and agreed to work with a mediator. Also, Milton's school board and teachers' union have entered a fact finding process.

