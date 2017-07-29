Law enforcement officers prepare to leave the scene following the search for an armed suspect near the Mendota Plaza Saturday, July 29, 2017, in Mendota Heights, Minn. Police in Mendota Heights say a woman was found dead in an office building near where authorities searched an assisted living center for an armed suspect. The incident began with a robbery Saturday.
Woman found dead near senior center where suspect was sought

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 2:33 PM

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn.

Police in Mendota Heights say a woman was found dead in an office building near where authorities searched an assisted living center for an armed suspect.

Police Chief Kelly McCarthy says the woman was found in the Mendota Heights Business Center about 2 p.m. Saturday. Authorities believe she was killed by the man police were looking for at White Pine Senior Living, next to the business center.

McCarthy says the senior living facility is now clear and everyone is accounted for. But the suspect remains missing and is believed to have fled.

The incident began with a robbery Saturday. The handgun-wielding suspect crashed his car into a swamp behind the senior center.

The man then ran into the center. Police did not see him leave, so they evacuated the center.

