Leaders in McCain's home state frustrated by repeal failure

FILE - In this June 22, 2017, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., arrives for a Senate Republican meeting on a health reform bill on Capitol Hill in Washington. McCain sent shockwaves through the Senate early Friday morning, July 28 when he cast the deciding vote rejecting the GOP's heath care effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Reaction in red state Arizona has been more muted. McCain returned to the Senate earlier this week after being diagnosed with brain cancer. Despite making a decisive vote for opening debate on the measure, the Arizona senator's ultimate "no" vote effectively killed the legislation called the "skinny repeal" bill. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo