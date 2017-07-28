Fumes force Austin police to pull Ford Explorers off patrol

In this Tuesday, July 11, 2017 photo, Austin police Ford utility vehicles are parked on East Eighth Street outside police headquarters in Austin, Texas. The Austin Police Department on Friday, July 28, 2017 pulled nearly 400 Ford Explorer SUVs from its patrol fleet over worries about exhaust fumes inside the vehicles. The move comes as U.S. auto safety regulators investigate complaints of exhaust fume problems in more than 1.3 million Explorers from the 2011 through 2017 model years. Austin American-Statesman via AP Jay Janner