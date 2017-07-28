People attend a vigil near Grenfell tower in London, Thursday, July 27, 2017. British police said Thursday they have "reasonable grounds" to suspect that local authorities may have committed corporate manslaughter in a deadly high-rise fire in London.
People attend a vigil near Grenfell tower in London, Thursday, July 27, 2017. British police said Thursday they have "reasonable grounds" to suspect that local authorities may have committed corporate manslaughter in a deadly high-rise fire in London. PA via AP Victoria Jones
People attend a vigil near Grenfell tower in London, Thursday, July 27, 2017. British police said Thursday they have "reasonable grounds" to suspect that local authorities may have committed corporate manslaughter in a deadly high-rise fire in London. PA via AP Victoria Jones

Business

UK fire tests show 82 buildings have failed cladding systems

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 9:35 AM

LONDON

British authorities have identified 82 buildings whose cladding failed to meet fire safety tests ordered after the west London tower fire last month that killed at least 80 people.

The British government ordered more thorough testing on the cladding systems following the June 14 fire, which began with a fire in a refrigerator and spread quickly throughout a 24-story building that had 129 units.

Experts have warned about risks posed by the cladding for years because some systems use highly flammable plastic foam insulation, which can rapidly spread fires once it ignites, as previously seen in Australia, China and Dubai. Even aluminum composite panels rated fire-resistant can be dangerous if they aren't properly installed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video