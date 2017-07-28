Business

Cambridge gas leak under control after thousands evacuated

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 8:13 AM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Thousands of people were evacuated from surrounding buildings and streets were closed in Cambridge as authorities responded to reports of a natural gas leak.

The Cambridge Fire Department tweeted at 11 a.m. Friday that all buildings could be reoccupied.

A spokesman for utility Eversource says the leak was caused by a contractor who struck a gas line. The utility responded to the scene to shut off area valves.

The gas leak in East Cambridge near Kendall Square was reported at about 8 a.m. The site is not far from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the CambridgeSide mall and the Museum of Science.

Television video showed a black haze in the area.

There were no reports of injuries.

