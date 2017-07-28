Business

Autonomous vehicle ends cross-country trip in Virginia

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 3:23 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

An autonomous vehicle has ended a round-trip cross-country journey at Virginia's Executive Mansion.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Lexus RX hybrid ended the more than 5,300-mile (8,529-kilometer) trip Wednesday. The car set out July 7 from Washington, D.C., headed to Seattle, and then returned to Richmond, where it was greeted by Gov. Terry McAuliffe. The vehicle drove more than 4,300 miles (6,920 kilometers) autonomously.

Torc Robotics, a Blacksburg-based company, programmed the self-driving car. The company says one of the benefits of driving cross-country was testing the car in a variety of road conditions.

McAuliffe says he wants Virginia to be at the forefront of autonomous driving technology. He says about 85 miles (137 kilometers) of sensors will be installed for autonomous vehicles along Interstate 95 in northern Virginia.

