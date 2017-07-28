Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, right, meets staff as he tours the IBM office on South Bank, London, as the preliminary estimates for 2017 Q2 GDP are published, Wednesday July 26, 2017. The economy grew by a quarterly rate of 0.3 percent in April-June, a meager rate that is barely above the 0.2 percent of the first three months of the year, the Office of National Statistics said Wednesday.
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, right, meets staff as he tours the IBM office on South Bank, London, as the preliminary estimates for 2017 Q2 GDP are published, Wednesday July 26, 2017. The economy grew by a quarterly rate of 0.3 percent in April-June, a meager rate that is barely above the 0.2 percent of the first three months of the year, the Office of National Statistics said Wednesday. Pool Photo via AP Stefan Rousseau
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, right, meets staff as he tours the IBM office on South Bank, London, as the preliminary estimates for 2017 Q2 GDP are published, Wednesday July 26, 2017. The economy grew by a quarterly rate of 0.3 percent in April-June, a meager rate that is barely above the 0.2 percent of the first three months of the year, the Office of National Statistics said Wednesday. Pool Photo via AP Stefan Rousseau

Business

Treasury chief: UK may need 3-year transition after Brexit

By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press

July 28, 2017 4:48 AM

LONDON

Britain will abide by some European Union rules for up to three years after it officially leaves the bloc in March 2019, the country's Treasury chief said Friday.

Philip Hammond said a transition period is needed "to get from the status quo today to the new normal." He said the transition should end before Britain's next election, scheduled for 2022.

Many British businesses accuse the government of sending mixed signals about Brexit. Officials say Britain will leave the bloc's single market and customs union, and end free movement from EU countries.

But officials also say the changes, which have huge economic implications, won't happen overnight.

Hammond told Sky News that a transition period will let businesses "go on operating normally" while Britain works out its post-Brexit relationship with the EU.

His comments come amid conflict within the government between those, including Hammond, who want a compromise "soft Brexit" to ease the economic shock of leaving the EU, and those who want a clean, sharp break.

More than a year after Britons voted to leave the bloc, many aspects of the U.K.'s future relations with the EU remain unclear. That includes the nature of any trade relationship, and the status of some 3 million EU nationals who live in Britain.

Meanwhile, the prime minister of EU member Malta said he is starting to believe that Britain's divorce from the European Union will not happen.

Joseph Muscat, whose country held the EU's presidency for the first half of 2017, said he saw signs that British public opinion is turning.

In an interview with Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant, he said he hopes a British politician will "stand up with the courage" to offer voters a new referendum on the final Brexit deal.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video