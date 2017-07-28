AP Interview: Roma's US president issues stadium ultimatum

FILE -- In this Sunday, May 28, 2017 photo made available Thursday July 27, 2017 Roma President James Pallotta, right, applauds as Francesco Totti salutes his fans after an Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Genoa at the Olympic stadium in Rome. The American president of the Roma soccer club is running out of patience. If regional authorities don't approve construction of a long-delayed new stadium for the team, Boston executive James Pallotta is prepared to sell the team. Alessandra Tarantino AP Photo