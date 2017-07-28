Business

Arizona board to award grant to combat wrong-way driving

By CLARICE SILBER Associated Press

July 28, 2017 12:37 AM

PHOENIX

The Arizona State Transportation Board is poised to announce a project grant to a company that will work on a system to reduce the risk of wrong-way driving.

The board's decision expected Friday will come after Gov. Doug Ducey called for state agencies to combat the deadly issue. The board approved a $3.7 million plan to construct a system using thermal camera technology that officials say will help curb the problem through early warning methods.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the system will be the first of its kind across the United States. Officials say the chosen company will install the system beginning early next month.

The project will use thermal-detection cameras to sense wrong-way vehicles and alert those drivers and others on the freeway with warning signs and advisories.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video