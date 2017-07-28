Mainstream Model 3 holds promise _ and peril _ for Tesla

This undated image provided by Tesla Motors shows the Tesla Model 3 sedan. The electric car company’s newest vehicle, the Model 3, which set to go to its first 30 customers Friday, July 28, 2017, is half the cost of previous models. Its $35,000 starting price and 215-mile range could bring hundreds of thousands of customers into Tesla’s fold, taking it from a niche luxury brand to the mainstream. Courtesy of Tesla Motors via AP)