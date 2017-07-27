New Mexico rebuffs 2nd Trump voter data request

New Mexico's secretary of state says she is refusing to release any personal information about voters in response to a second request for voter data from President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged voter fraud.
Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said in a news release Thursday she will never release to the commission personal voter information that is protected by law such as social security numbers and birthdates. She says sharing the information likely would discourage voter registration.
The commission repeated its request for voter data first made in June after a federal court rejected a legal challenge by a privacy advocacy group.
Election officials in at least 17 states have refused to comply. Some say providing the data would undermine voters' privacy and worry the commission is politically motivated.
