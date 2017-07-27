Audit faults 'Buy American' compliance at California schools

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2010, file photo, a student at Fairmeadow Elementary School pays for lunch consisting of fruits and vegetables during a school lunch program in Palo Alto, Calif. The state auditor says California's Education Department is not ensuring that school districts buy American food for lunches as required by federal law. Schools in California, which has the nation's largest agricultural industry, serve $2 billion a year in federally funded lunches. Paul Sakuma, File AP Photo