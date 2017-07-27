In this Nov. 20, 2015, picture, a UPS cargo plane is pushed back from its gate after being loaded at the company's Worldport hub in Louisville, Ky. UPS Inc. reports earnings, Thursday, July 27, 2017.
In this Nov. 20, 2015, picture, a UPS cargo plane is pushed back from its gate after being loaded at the company's Worldport hub in Louisville, Ky. UPS Inc. reports earnings, Thursday, July 27, 2017. Patrick Semansky AP Photo
In this Nov. 20, 2015, picture, a UPS cargo plane is pushed back from its gate after being loaded at the company's Worldport hub in Louisville, Ky. UPS Inc. reports earnings, Thursday, July 27, 2017. Patrick Semansky AP Photo

Business

UPS tops Street 2Q forecasts

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 5:06 AM

ATLANTA

UPS is reporting second-quarter net income of $1.38 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta company had profit of $1.58, easily exceeding projections of $1.46 from industry analysts, according to analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

The package and delivery service posted revenue of $15.75 billion in the period, also exceeding Wall Street forecasts for $15.48 billion.

UPS expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.80 to $6.10 per share.

Shares of United Parcel Service Inc. have dropped 2 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 11 percent.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UPS

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video